Sonu Nigam to kick off 'Deewana Tera Tour' in Guwahati on December 14

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 9 : Singer Sonu Nigam is set to open his 'Deewana Tera' Tour to mark his first-ever solo live concert in Guwahati on December 14.

On his Instagram, Sonu Nigam announced his upcoming concert in Guwahati. It follows Post Malone's concert in Guwahati on December 9.

While sharing the news, Sonu Nigam wrote, "Dec 14. A night Guwahati will remember forever. Sonu Nigam live for Deewana Tera!"

In a recent press note, Sonu Nigam said the decision to begin the tour in Guwahati is deeply personal to him, as the city is tied to his memories of Zubeen, whose passing left a profound impact on him.

He recalled being moved by how Assam came together to honour Zubeen Garg, describing the collective affection and respect as something he had not witnessed anywhere else.

After Guwahati, the Deewana Tera Tour will travel to Indore, Jaipur and Lucknow. Sonu Nigam will present a repertoire of his most loved songs in a specially curated live experience.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam announced his all-India tour titled 'Satrangi Re' on his 52nd birthday earlier this year.

The 7-city tour covers Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

Sonu Nigam is widely regarded as one of the most successful Indian singers in the music industry. He is popular for his versatility and melodious voice.

Some of his popular songs include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Sandese Aate Hain', 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal', 'Bole Chudiyan' and others.

