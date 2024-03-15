Sonu Sood drops poster of 'Fateh', teaser to be out on Saturday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Actor Sonu Sood is all set to come up with his film 'Fateh', which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

On Friday, he dropped the film's poster that shows a hand holding a pen with blood dripping through the wounds.

"Never Underestimate A Nobody! Get ready for the power-packed action with #Fateh," Sonu captioned the post.

He also informed that the teaser of 'Fateh' will be unveiled on Saturday.

The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

Talking about the film earlier, Sonu Sood called it a "crucial subject" and stated that the concept needs everyone's attention.

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," he had said.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

