Sonu Sood pens good luck note on his sister Malvika Sood's political career

Sonu Sood's younger sister Malvika Sood is all set for her political entry in opposition party Congress. She will be contesting in Punjab for the upcoming assembly elections. And to wish his sister good luck Sonu Sood penned a long note on Twitter.

Sonu Sood shared the collage of childhood picture and current picture of him and his sister and wrote "As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor and humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions."

As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika!



My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions. pic.twitter.com/NCI0d4nUgC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2022

Malvika on Monday joined the ruling party in Punjab, Congress in the presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the joining was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honor, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile Sonu Sood recently quite as Punjab's state icon, he also made the announcement in this regard, Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too.I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavors" said Sood.