Sonu Sood shares teaser of action-packed film 'Fateh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Sonu Sood is all prepared to excite audiences with his next film 'Fateh', which also marks his directorial debut.

On Saturday, the actor shared the teaser of the film on his official handle of X, and it indicates that fans can expect an explosive ride filled with jaw-dropping action, violence, and mystery.

The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON..Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller! Link: https://appopener.com/yt/vslfkd0vqTeaser out now. @Asli_Jacqueline @jdelhi10 @ZeeStudios_ #SonaliSood @ShaktiSagarProd @ZeeMusicCompany @Fateh4Bharat"

'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Sood revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts - instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI.

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked by conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor.

On Friday, he dropped the film's poster that shows a hand holding a pen with blood dripping through the wounds.

"Never Underestimate A Nobody! Get ready for the power-packed action with #Fateh," Sonu captioned the post. The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

