Sonu Sood to distribute 1000 bicycles in hometown Moga, to needy school girls and workers

Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for the needy in this corona period. He helped many people during the last year's pandemic from providing them to traveling facilities to paying their medical bills, he did it all. And now he is again come with his major initiative, Moga di Dhi (Moga Ki Beti).

He and his sister Malvika Sood Sachar is going to distribute 1000 bicycles in Moga on Tuesday. The bicycles will be distributed to government school girls and social workers of Moga. Nearly students from around 40-45 villages near Moga will benefit from their campaign.

Speaking on the same, Sonu Sood said "The distance between school and house is really long, making it difficult for the students to attend classes in the extreme cold. To help them curb the problem, we aim at providing deserving girl students from class 8th to 12th bicycles. With our campaign, we shall also give these bicycles to social workers."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be next seen 'Prithviraj' along with Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar but the release date of the film has been postponed due to the Omicron outbreak.

