Sonu Sood & Yo Yo Honey Singh Drop Teaser of Their Song ‘HITMAN’ From Fateh

Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh have released the teaser for their highly anticipated track HITMAN from the upcoming film Fateh. Fans are already going wild, as the full track is set to release tomorrow, December 17, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the teaser radiates fun and energy, offering a glimpse of what promises to be the party anthem of 2024.

The teaser highlights the electric chemistry between Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh, leaving viewers eager for more. Choreographed by Bosco Martis and packed with catchy beats and vibrant visuals, the video has quickly garnered attention online. Sonu Sood looks effortlessly dashing in his sharp avatar, while Yo Yo Honey Singh matches the vibe perfectly, exuding his signature swag. With its high-octane energy and visual appeal, HITMAN is set to amplify the excitement surrounding Fateh.

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, Fateh is a gripping cybercrime drama. Written and directed by Sonu Sood, and starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, the film promises a thrilling narrative of courage, resilience, and justice. It is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.