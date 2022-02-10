Sony Pictures to adapt Mukesh Khanna's TV serial ‘Shaktimaan’ in a film, unveils teaser

Sony Pictures announced that it's set to bring alive Shaktimaan for the big screens through a teaser video. The video shows a flying camera and glasses, which were signature accessories of Shaktimaan's alter ego journalist Gangadhar Shastri, followed by the emblem on the superhero's chest. The text in the video reads, "As darkness and evil prevail upon humanity, it's time for him to return." The video then goes on to give a better look at Shaktimaan's costume.

The video was captioned, "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!" In a follow-up tweet, the studio wrote, "We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon."

The studio has not yet announced a release date or who would play the character on screen. As per film analyst Taran Adarsh, the project will star 'one of India's major superstars in the lead role' and will be directed by a 'top name'. Taran also informed on Instagram that the franchise will be a trilogy.Shaktimaan was originally a TV series that began airing on Doordarshan in 1997. Starring Mukesh Khanna in the title role, it featured an ensemble cast of Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter