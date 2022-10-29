Soon to be mom Alia Bhatt's due date revealed?

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and pregnant Alia Bhat are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Alia Bhatt’s delivery date is likely to be around her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday which is on November 28. However, there is no official confirmation so far, E-Times reported.

Alia Bhatt, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April this year announced her pregnancy through social media in June by posting picture from her sonography that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. Our Baby coming soon, her caption reads.