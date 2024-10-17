Sophia Bush joins 'Grey's Anatomy' as new trauma surgeon

Washington [US], October 17 : Actress Sophia Bush, renowned for her roles in 'One Tree Hill' and 'Chicago P.D.', has been announced as the newest addition to the cast of ABC's iconic medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Her role as Dr Cass Beckman marks a significant highlight in the show's 21st season, set to air on November 7, as per Deadline.

In her debut episode, Bush will portray Dr Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian who is characterized as friendly, fun-loving, and a bit chaotic.

She is married to David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan, although details about David's character, believed to be minor, have not yet been disclosed, as per Deadline.

Returning cast members for this season include Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales, and Debbie Allen, who is not only a director but also an executive producer of the series.

Meanwhile, Bush previously starred as a heart surgeon in the CBS series 'Good Sam', where she also served as an executive producer.

In addition to her role in 'Grey's Anatomy', Bush is set to reprise her beloved character, Brooke Davis, alongside fellow 'One Tree Hill' alum Hilarie Burton Morgan, in a sequel series currently in development at Netflix.

The two actresses, along with Bethany Joy Lenz, also co-host the rewatch podcast 'Drama Queens'.

Outside of her acting endeavours, Bush hosts her own podcast titled 'Work in Progress'. Recently, she starred in Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut, 'Junction'.

