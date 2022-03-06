Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting second child together

Actors Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child together. The couple had welcomed their first child, Willa, two years ago.A source close to ET confirmed the news that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are planning to expand their family. Since they both came from big families, they wanted Willa to experience the same joy. “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child,” the source said, adding, “The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy.”

In February this year, Sophie Turner was captured wearing a teal maxi dress, showing off what appeared to be a baby bump. She was spotted while out with her family in Los Angeles, spurring pregnancy speculation from fans. The celebrity couple was later seen in LA on February 14, with Sophie donning a crop top and cradling her bump. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, at a Los Angeles hospital in July 2020. They named her Willa. The news of Willa's birth was shared by the couple's representative. Foreign media reports state that Willa, as per old German culture, translates to "will helmet" or "resolute protection."