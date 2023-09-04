Sophie Turner, singer Joe Jonas to file for divorce after 4 yrs of marriage?

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce four years after their marriage, TMZ reported. Jonas reportedly consulted divorce lawyers in Los Angeles recently.The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July last year. Jonas and Turner, who tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2019, also share a two-year-old daughter Willa.

Jonas was spotted without a ring in New York City a few weeks ago, according to the report.While Turner, a British actor, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones", Joe Jonas, 34, is the younger brother of singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.