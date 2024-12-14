'Sorry for...': Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Release From Hyderabad Jail (Watch Video)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun reacted after releasing from jail the Hyderabad jail after his arrest in the Pushpa 2 screening stamped incident in which a woman was dead and to of her children were seriously injured in Sandhya Theatre, where the actor had supposedly gone for a surprise visit.

After being released from jail, Pushpa 2 star visited the Geetha Arts office in Jubilee Hills. During his visit, he interacted with the media and gave his first public reaction after spending one night in Chanchalguda Central Jail. He thanked all his fans and said, "Nothing worries about me; I'm doing fine."

Allu Arjun's First Reaction After Release From Hyderabad Jail

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun says, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the… https://t.co/wQaQsdicpupic.twitter.com/nNE1xQTyo5 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," the Telugu star added.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Released From Hyderabad Jail on Interim Bail in Pushpa 2 Fan Death Case; Lawyer Says 'Will Take Legal Action’.

Arjun condoled the death of a woman in a stamped incident and said it was "unfortunate." "I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened..." "It was an unfortunate incident...I will be there for the family to support them in every possible way," he added.