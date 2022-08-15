South actors extend greetings and thoughts on Independence Day

Chennai, Aug 15 Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan joined a host of other stars from the south Indian film industries on Monday in wishing the people of the country a very happy 75th Independence Day.

Rajinikanth on Monday took to Twitter to wish everyone a very happy Independence Day. On Sunday, the actor had urged people to honour and salute freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders this Independence Day by having their children hoist the national flag outside their homes, offices and workplaces. He went on to ask people to put the National flag outside their homes and offices as a mark of respect to freedom fighters and as an expression of unity.

Kamal Haasan too had wished people a happy Independence Day. On Sunday, the actor, while expressing his Independence Day wishes, had warned that forgetting our history could take us back to the past. He said: "Let us take a vow not to forget history. Let us recall with gratitude the services of the brave freedom fighters of yesteryears and the personnel of the three armed forces who stand guard at our borders to enable us to celebrate this day. Courage and sacrifice is meant for everybody. Let us inculcate these."

Scores of other actors too wished the people on Independence Day.

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who was among those who wished the masses on Independence Day, wrote on Twitter: "This Independence day, let us take a moment to remember with gratitude the sacrifice of so many freedom fighters who so selflessly laid down their lives for the sake of our country's freedom!! Happy Independence Day!!"

Actress and politician Khushbu, in her Independence Day post, said: "As we celebrate the 75th year of Independence, let us remember every one of those who have sacrificed their lives for freedom. Let us not forget even the unsung heroes who probably never made it to the pages of history but their contribution cannot be ignored."

Actor Adivi Sesh in his Independence Day post said: "It's been my life's honour to try and capture the spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a hero of India. On the 75th anniversary of our Independence, I salute all warriors, both sung and unsung, who have fought for our great country to be what it is today."

