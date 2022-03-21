South actress Gayathri dies in horrific car accident at 26

In a shocking incident, Telugu actress Gayathri died in a tragic car accident after returning from a Holi party. As per a report in Hindustan Times the 26-year old was travelling with a friend, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Gayathri died on the spot. However, her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.Gayathri’s was also a popular Youtuber with the channel called Jalsa Rayudu. On the work front, she was last seen in Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe.

The news of Gayathri’s demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the show. She shared the news on her Instagram page. Expressing shock over Gayathri's death, she wrote, "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze."

