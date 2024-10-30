Spain PM Pedro Sanchez visits Yash Raj Films during his maiden trip to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday evening visited India's famous production house Yash Raj Films in Mumbai.

At YRF, Pedro met the CEO of the company, Akshaye Widhani and the two spoke about the 50 year legacy of YRF and the forecast for the Indian film industry in the next 5 years, as per the information shared by the YRF team.

On hosting Pedro, Akshaye Widhani said, "We were proud to host the Spanish President at Yash Raj Films yesterday. His visit to our studios is a milestone moment in our 50-year-old rich legacy. We were honoured to share with him our contribution to the Indian film industry and had an in-depth conversation about deepening cultural ties between Spain and YRF. Spain has been incredibly supportive to us over the years and we were all too proud to have the President visit our studios."

Earlier on Monday, Pedro Sanchez, along with his wife, Begona Gomez, participated in Diwali celebrations in Mumbai.

During the festivities, the Spanish President and his wife lit diyas and set off some pencil crackers to celebrate the festival. They also had their hands on delicious Indian sweets, including ladoos.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara, Gujarat.

PM Modi stated that the Tata Aircraft Complex would strengthen India-Spain relations and support the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. He remarked that the late Ratan Tata would have been pleased with the inauguration of the complex.

He added that the C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India, highlighting its potential to export aircraft globally, similar to how metro coaches manufactured in Vadodara are being exported to other countries.

Under the C-295 program, a total of 56 aircraft are planned, with 16 being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be produced in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. is responsible for manufacturing these 40 aircraft.This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez also witnessed cultural performances and greeted people during their roadshow in Vadodara.

