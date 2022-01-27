Spinnin' around: Taapsee, Tahir, director Aakash deconstruct 'Looop Lapeta'

Mumbai, Jan 27 The concept of time loop brings along thrill, reconsideration of choices aided by the butterfly effect and looking in the rear view mirror to sketch the roadmap ahead for a desirable outcome.

The upcoming Hindi film 'Looop Lapeta' starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, explores these themes while commanding the undivided attention of the audience through a flawless and gripping narrative.

In a recent conversation with , the film's director Aakash Bhatia and its lead actors discussed the technicalities of the film, how they influenced the performances and their approach for the characters.

Aakash states that the camera was itself a character in the film.

He said: "We have taken a treatment led route

