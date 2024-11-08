'Splistvilla 5' fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away, former co-star Vibhuti Thakur pens condolence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : TV actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for participating in the reality show 'Splitsvilla 5' has passed away at the age of 35.

Actress Vibhuti Thakur has mourned his demise and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Rest in peace my dear... really shocked and sad... wish u had the strength to face all the troubles... wish u were mentally strong like ur body." She also shared a black-and-white picture with Nitin.

TV actor Sudeep Sahir also shared a picture of Nitin on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy."

Vibhuti and Sudeep shared screen space with Nitin in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

Nitin was known for starring in TV shows like 'Zindagi Dot Com', 'Friends: Conditions apply', 'Crime Patrol', 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', 'Savdhaan India', and others.

He gained popularity with the reality show 'Dadagiri Season 2'. He was the winner of the show.

