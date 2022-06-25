Split car sequence in 'Paati Sollai Thattathe': Here's how the team did it

Chennai, June 25 Aruna Guhan, one of the producers and Creative Directors of AVM Productions, one of the oldest and most reputed Tamil production houses, has now disclosed that it was her dad, producer MS Guhan, who was the brain behind a popular car sequence from yesteryear superhit 'Paati Sollai Thattathe'.

The film featured actors Pandiarajan, Urvashi, Manorama and SS Chandran in the lead.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aruna wrote, "From when I was a child, I have always been in awe of how my dad could take anything apart and put it back together. From a TV to a car and every appliance or piece of technology in between, he is a wizard at solving the issue or fixing it. I always wanted to be like that.

"For 'Patti Sollai Thattathe', they wanted to create a car that could separate into two halves while it was running and each half would run independently. It was dad's technical expertise that created this for the movie.

"He bought a Volkswagen and designed it in such a way that it separated in the middle. The engine of the Volkswagen was in the rear, he left that as it was and fitted the engine of an auto rickshaw in the front. The car was called the 'Supercar' and went on a tour of Tamil Nadu for the publicity of the movie."

The film went on to be a roaring success. The car, which was one of the star attractions of the film, caught the attention of kids and thereby brought in family audiences to theatres in large numbers.

