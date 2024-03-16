Sreejita De stuns with 5 looks in new Reel, grooves to 'Premika Ne Pyaar Se'

Mumbai, March 16 Actress Sreejita De has hopped onto the social media trend, and shared a stunning transformation video, grooving on the track 'Premika Ne Pyaar Se', from the dubbed Hindi version of the soundtrack 'Humse Hai Muqabala'.

The song is from the 1994 Tamil film 'Kadhalan' directed by S Shankar, starring Prabhu Deva and Nagma in the lead. It is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, Udit Narayan, and SP Pallavi.

The diva known for participating in 'Bigg Boss 16', took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her posing in both ethnic and the western outfits.

The transformation Reel features Sreejita in five different looks. She is wearing a white sheer saree, a bright pink coloured suit, a silver shimmer short dress, paired with pink long boots, a blue lehenga, and a silver and pink coloured sleeveless top, paired with blue shorts.

She captioned the post as: "Pyaar ko hi swarg mano", followed by a red heart emoji.

The 'Laal Ishq' fame gave the tune of the track 'Premika Ne Pyaar Se' to her post. The song is currently trending on Instagram, with users making different sorts of fun videos using the track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreejita has recently entered the show 'Shaitani Rasmein' as Chaya Dayan. The show airs on Star Bharat.

