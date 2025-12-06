Sreeleela Celebrates 1-Year Milestone of "KISSIK" from Pushpa 2

Sreeleela marks the one-year anniversary of her blockbuster song "KISSIK"﻿ from Pushpa 2: The Rule, which exploded onto screens in late 2024. Before even stepping into Bollywood, Sreeleela has been flying the highest and creating a buzz in the industry. With a perfect blend of swag, elegance, and undeniable charm showcased in "KISSIK", she instantly became a sensation to watch out for. Her captivating presence and infectious energy in the song captured hearts, making it a fan favorite. Celebrating the same, Sreeleela posted on social media, " 1 year of KISSIK❤️‍🔥 #GRATEFUL," expressing heartfelt thanks to her fans and supporters who have embraced the song and her journey.

Sreeleela learned the entire choreography on-set and nailed it in one day, showcasing her unmatched dedication that fueled the song's viral success. Even after a whole year, "KISSIK" continues to dominate reels, shorts and playlists across platforms, proving its evergreen appeal. The song’s staying power highlights Sreeleela’s magnetic screen presence and the strong connection she has with audiences.

Looking ahead, Sreeleela is gearing up for an exciting Bollywood debut. She will soon star in Anurag Basu’s romantic musical, promising a fresh chapter in her career. This upcoming project is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see her bring the same charisma and flair to the Hindi film industry.