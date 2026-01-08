Sreeleela on Pushpa’s Global Impact: ‘It Changed Everything for Me'

Actress Sreeleela, who shot to nationwide fame with her special song “Kissik” in the global blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, recently opened up about how the film transformed her career and outlook as an artiste. Featuring Allu Arjun in his iconic Pushpa Raj avatar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the Sukumar directorial went on to become a cultural phenomenon, breaking language barriers and putting Indian cinema firmly on the global map.

In a recent interview, the actress candidly shared how Pushpa marked a turning point in her journey and why being associated with the film felt truly special to her. “Pushpa changed so much for me, and I am so grateful to all of them (audiences). It represented Indian cinema in the global market, to be honest. It was that huge! And to be a part of such a film... It was such a special film," she said.

The song Kissik not only amplified Sreeleela’s popularity across India but also introduced her to audiences beyond the South, cementing her status as one of the most promising young faces in the industry today. With her blend of screen presence, dance prowess and honest performances, the actress has since become a name to watch out for.

Riding high on this momentum, Sreeleela is now all set to take a major leap in her career as she gears up for a big Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s next directorial venture, marking an exciting new chapter in her cinematic journey. She is touted to be the next big thing in cinema.