Sreeleela teases Rana, Siddhu about her much-awaited Bollywood debut

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Sreeleela, who will be seen in an item number titled “Kissik” in the much awaited “Pushpa: The Rule”, has spoken about her upcoming projects in “The Rana Daggubati Show”.

The second episode of “The Rana Daggubati Show” will have Siddhartha Jonnalagadda, popularly known as Siddhu, and Sreeleela.

Eager to get Sreeleela to spill the beans on her upcoming projects, Siddhu and Rana probe her about her Bollywood debut. With an official announcement still under wraps, Sreeleela coyly tried to avoid revealing much.

The actress finally said: “That is true. This will be my first time working in Bollywood. It’s new and different.”

Rana also made a curious and playful observation about Sreeleela's frequent presence at the gatherings he attends.

Jokingly, he asked: "I see you and your mom at every wedding I go to, and I hear my cousins calling you their sister. What’s going on here?"

Sreeleela replied: "We’re from Ongole, which is close to Karamchedu, your (Rana’s) hometown. We used to visit often for Sankranti," referring to the fun-filled kite festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season.

Created and hosted and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series boasts an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more.

The Rana Daggubati Show streams on Prime Video.

Talking about “Pushpa: The Rule”, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers unveiled the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor