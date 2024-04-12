SRK brings his charm to wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : After celebrating Eid, superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked his presence at the wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil on Thursday night.

Decked up in an all-black outfit, SRK brought his evergreen charm to the function. He was all smiles as he posed for shutterbugs with Anand Pandit.

A video has also been doing the rounds on social media in which the bride can be seen taking a selfie with SRK and her family members.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK who has had a phenomenal did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

