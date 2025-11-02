SRK graces special fan event to celebrate his birthday, promises "those of you I couldn't meet, I will see you soon"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Even though Shah Rukh Khan could not meet his fans gathered outside 'Mannat' on Sunday, the actor did make sure to grace a special event organised on his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan received a rousing welcome from his fans at the event, who were eagerly waiting to extend their birthday wishes to the superstar. SRK also shared a clip from the event, showing him filming the crowd amid chants of his name and birthday wishes.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQj3Ba5iPgo/

"Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude... and those of you I couldn't meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u," he wrote in the caption.

The special fan event was held at the Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra, Mumbai.

Multiple clips have emerged online, showing an enthusiastic crowd singing the birthday song for SRK. The actor addressed the fans, who appeared to be in high spirits and excited.

At one point, the star was seen performing the hook steps to his popular songs like 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan'. Shah Rukh also spoke about his films at the event. The grand celebrations concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.

For the event, the 'Jawan' star was dressed casually in a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a white jacket. He completed the look with a beanie cap, sunglasses, and minimal accessories.

Earlier in the evening, Shah Rukh Khan shared that the most-cherished annual ritual of greeting fans from Mannat's balcony has been cancelled due to safety concerns and crowd control issues.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1984975758419189802

It is worth mentioning, streets outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, turned into a sea of love. The superstar turned 60 on Sunday, November 1, and, as always, fans from across the country gathered to wish their favourite actor well and hope to catch just one glimpse of the "King of Bollywood".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor