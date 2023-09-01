SRK says he will never go bald for any film again after Jawan look

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was finally released on Thursday (August 31), just seven days ahead of the film’s release. Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of the film at Burj Khalifa in Dubai and spoke about the multiple avatars he had donned in the film, including a bald look.

Meanwhile, last night, Shah Rukh Khan also released the trailer of his film, 'Jawan', at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The trailer was screened there hours after its initial release during the day. At the event, the superstar mentioned that he will never go bald again for any of his films.During the grand event at the Burj Khalifa, SRK opened up about donning multiple looks in 'Jawan'. He especially talked about going bald. The actor said, “I have been bald also, and that is something I am never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I’ve gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka.”The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.