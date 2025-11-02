SRK skips customary fan meet on birthday after being advised by authorities

Mumbai, Nov 2 Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 60th birthday on Sunday, has skipped his customary fan meet.

The actor, who ringed in his birthday celebration in Alibaug with his industry friends, took to his X, formerly Twitter, and tendered an apology to his fans for skipping the fan meet.

He wrote, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.

My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues".

He further mentioned, "Thank you for understanding and believe me, I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all"

It seems like following the growing mafia attacks in the city, the law and order authorities have advised SRK to stay undercover given the attackers can take advantage of the public gathering and pose a threat to him.

Earlier, SRK bagged his 1st National Award ahead of his 60th birthday. The megastar and Vikrant Massey shared the 71st National Award for Best Actor. While SRK was feted for his work in the pan-India tentpole ‘Jawan’, Vikrant was honoured with the Rajat Kamal for his performance in ‘12th Fail’.

The actors were presented the trophy by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. This marked the first ever National Award for both SRK and Vikrant. For SRK, it’s a bit more special as it’s his first award in his career spanning more than 3 decades.

SRK is one of India’s most prominent actors and a global Bollywood icon. The actor is considered the “King of Bollywood”, and has appeared in over 80 films across genres like romance, action, and drama. His international appeal stems from a combination of versatile performances, charismatic screen presence, and active engagement with global audiences through tours and social media. He has several international recognitions including UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni Award, L’Etoile d’Or by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Wissame Al Kafaa Al Fikria, and Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur, and the Padma Shri in 2005.

Meanwhile, the title of SRK's upcoming film 'King' was also unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of his birthday. The megastar rocked the silver hair look in the title reveal video as he set the stage for another tentpole after 'Jawan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor