SRK thanks Jawan’s director Atlee, reveals Vijay Sethupathi taught him Tamil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Overwhelmed by appreciation, Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Jawan’s director Atlee and also shared how Vijay Sethupathi taught him Tamil on the sets.

SRK took to Twitter and re-shared Atlee’s post on Jawan’s prevue and wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

Not only he reacted to Atlee’s post but also replied to Vijay Sethupathi and thanked him for teaching him Tamil.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!”

Wait, SRK’s thank you list has ended yet.

He thanked choreographer Shobi Paulraj for making him look cool hero in the film.

The Pathaan’s actor post read, “Thank u @shobimasterfor making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best….”

After the action thriller film 'Jawan' prevue was unveiled, SRK and other star cast have been lauded by the audience but today it’s special as Salman Khan heaped praises on King Khan.

Salman took to Insta and shared the ‘Jawan’s prevue and wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..”

Not only Salman but Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay Varma and Neha Dhupia amongst others, cannot stop praising the prevue.

Wishing the entire team, A. R. Rahman tweeted, "Looks super intriguing …congrats and best wishes to the whole team"

Sharing his excitement, Karan Johar took to his Insta stories on Monday and wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!

Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, “Man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.... gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk”

Similarly, the audience and ardent SRK fans have truly loved the bald and masked look of the superstar and praised the prevue on Twitter with words like ‘biggest blockbuster loading’, ‘Jawan top notch’ and ‘background score is out of the world’ to name a few.

Here are some SRK fans' reaction on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, “Desire to see #ShahRukhKhan as a Police Officer is finally going to be fulfilled. All the mass elements in one movie #Jawan. Just Wow! Thank You Anna @Atlee_dir.”

Another fan tweeted, “#JawanPrevue is the bestest ever I watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, BGM, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness SRK voice + bgm!”

Another user from the SRK fan clubs wrote, “A star cast spectacular enough, definition of the dream team! This thrilling Jawan prevue has our hearts. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!”

Another fan tweeted, There hasn't been a better bollywood movie trailer than Pathaan in the last 5-6 years.”

King Khan on Monday unveiled the prevue.

SRK shared the prevue on his Insta and captioned it, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

‘Jawan’ promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Helmed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

'Jawan' also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.

'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from 'Jawan', King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film 'Dunki' is still awaited.

