SS Rajamouli dedicates award to Indian filmmakers as 'RRR' wins 'Best International Film' at HCA

After bagging 3 awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, 'RRR' has also bagged the 'Best International Film' award!

Beaming with joy and pride, director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the award.

Ram Charan started his address by saying, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA!"

SS Rajamouli dedicated this award to the Indian filmmakers and said, "Aaah! The best International film...again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind!"

https://twitter.com/HCAcritics/status/1629335018475606016

Before bagging the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' won three awards at HCA - 'Best Action Film', 'Best Stunts', and 'Best Original Song'.

With the win, fans have all their hopes pinned on an Oscar. Team 'RRR' is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars in 'Original Song' category.

In January this year, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

5 days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for 'Best Foreign language film' in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor