SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR share heartfelt tribute to "titan of industry" Ratan Tata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR mourned the demise of veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86.

Taking to his X handle, filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed his grief.

He posted, "Legends are born, and they live forever. It's hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product... Ratan Tata's legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it's him."

He also thanked Ratan Tata for what he has done for India and for impacting countless lives.

"Thank you Sir for everything you've done for India and for impacting countless lives. You've left a mark that will last for generations. Salute to you... Always your admirer... Jai Hind," Rajamouli added.

Paying tribute to the business icon, Jr NTR wrote, "A titan of industry, a heart of gold! Ratan Tata Ji's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. India owes him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also paid tribute to Ratan Tata.

Rana Daggubati posted on his X, "The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata."

After learning about the demise of the veteran Industrialist, Rashmika Mandanna also shared her feelings.

The businessman-philanthropist and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, he took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

