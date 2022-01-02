SS Rajamouli's RRR release postponed due to third wave of COVID-19

SS Rajamouli's much awaited RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has been postponed. In a official statement, the makers announced the decision. The makers took to social media and shared an update, which said, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL.”RRR's decision to delay the film comes amid the Delhi government's last week order to close cinema halls with immediate effect amid the rising coronavirus cases.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a yellow alert in the city and imposed restrictions to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The national capital slashed the seating capacity of restaurants to 50 per cent from 8 am to 10 pm and allowed bars to only function with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm. Delhi also ordered to close the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes, spas and wellness centres in face of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie. RRR is mounted on a grand scale and is produced under the banner DVV Entertainments.