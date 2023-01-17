SSR's pet Fudge dies, fans say "united in heaven"

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's beloved pet dog, Fudge, died early Tuesday.

Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures of Fudge, with the 'Kai Po Che' actor and announced the heartbreaking news.

"So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken," she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/withoutthemind/status/1615070196024348673

Soon after she shared the news, Sushant's fans took to the thread and offered heartfelt condolences to the family.

"R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever... Sushant Lived InDMomen," a fan commented.

https://twitter.com/MadhumitaroyC/status/1615163673860866050

Another fan wrote, "This is so heartbreaking Hope you both are united forever together in heaven."

"I am saddened to come to know this. I can only imagine how heartbreaking it is for you all.. even for us. Fudge was a receiver and giver of SSRs pure love. Another part of his life leaves us," a fan wrote.

https://twitter.com/justice4_ssr/status/1615076087884820482

https://twitter.com/tandav29257392/status/1615076829613948928

https://twitter.com/Tanutoor85/status/1615072045531791361

https://twitter.com/SandySR64457040/status/1615076149503365120

The heartbreaking news came a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on January 21.

The actor was found dead at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.

Soon after his demise, the 'Chhichhore' actor's adorable photos and videos with Fudge had surfaced online.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor