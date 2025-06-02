Stampede-Like Situation at Housefull 5 Event In Pune; Akshay Kumar Urges Crowd to Stay Calm (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bahchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, multi-starrer film Housefull 5 movie has created significant buzz on social media. The movie is set to release on June 6 and stars are seen promoting the film with their full strength. On June 1, Sunday the star cast of Housefull 5 visited to season mall in Pune. Due to presence of whole star cast their was huge chunk of crowd, which resulted in a stampede-like situation with distressed cries audible amidst the chaos. Akshay Kumar, visibly concerned, immediately appealed for calm, saying, "I request you with folded hands... There are women and children here... Please don't push and shove."

Some women and children were seen crying in this huge crowd. A small girl was separated from her parents. At that time, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa calmed the girl down and tried to contact her parents. This video is currently going viral on social media. It reminded people of the unfortunate incident of a woman dying in a stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

The movie 'Housefull 5' is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dhir and Akashdeep Sabir.