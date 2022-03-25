Stand-up comedian Jaspreet's 'Koi Load Nahi' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai, March 25 Stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh is gearing up for his debut comedy special 'Koi Load Nahi' that releases on Amazon Prime Video on March 29.

Directed by Karan Asnani, 'Koi Load Nahi' is produced by Myoho Films, Blip, and LVC.

Talking about the show, Jaspreet said, "'Koi Load Nahi' is very close to my heart as this is my first comedy special after doing comedy for seven years. Obviously, it's a big moment personally and professionally. I have toured this show to over a 150 rooms in India and abroad and the love and appreciation it has garnered so far is tremendous. Once the show premieres digitally on Amazon Prime Video, it will present me an incredible opportunity to reach out to a global audience."

"'Koi Load Nahi' is my take on all true stories or thoughts of my life. It's not made like a show but a film which has a pretty chilled out vibe, just like the name of the show and I really hope audiences vibe to it," he signed off.

