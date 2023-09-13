Stebin Ben bags Most Stylish Music Performer at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Stebin Ben won the award for Lokmat Most Stylish Music Performer Award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 at St. Regis Mumbai. Stebin Ben is an Indian playback singer and performer from Bhopal.He has given voice for films, Shimla Mirchi (2020), Hotel Mumbai (2019), TV series, Class of 2017 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains.

