Stebin Ben Lends His Voice to Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Teaser

The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has been unveiled, instantly drawing attention for its intensity and emotional depth. While the visuals reflect courage and sacrifice, it is the patriotic song in the background — sung by Stebin Ben — that amplifies the impact of the teaser.

Stebin Ben’s powerful vocals add soul and gravitas to the narrative, making the music an integral part of the teaser’s emotional storytelling. The song underscores the film’s patriotic spirit, striking a chord with viewers from the very first note. This marks an important milestone for Stebin Ben, as Battle of Galwan becomes his first song for a Salman Khan film. Lending his voice to a patriotic track in a project of this scale stands as a defining moment in his musical journey.



With anticipation building around the film, the teaser sets a strong tone — intense, emotional and rooted in national pride — with Stebin Ben’s voice emerging as one of its most impactful elements. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.