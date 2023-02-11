Steven Spielberg on SS Rajamouli's RRR says your movie was outstanding

Steven Spielberg finally saw SS Rajamouli's RRR and came out impressed with the Indian director's visual style. The Hollywood legend called the Telugu film outstanding during a conversation with Rajamouli over The Fabelmans, Spielberg's Oscar-nominated semi-autobiographical drama.

Produced by Amblin Entertainment & Reliance Entertainment, The Fabelmans, which is nominated for seven Oscars, released in Indian theatres on Friday.

Well I have to tell you, I thought your movie was outstanding. I hadn't seen it when we met, but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy," the filmmaker told an elated Rajamouli.

a beautiful visual style and I just thought it was extraordinary to look at and experience. So congratulations for RRR, Spielberg, 76, said about the blockbuster movie, which is nominated in the Best Song category at the Oscars for its track Naatu Naatu.

I've always been a pretty good captain of a ship I did not build, but all of a sudden, I'm now the captain of a ship where I was not only on the crew building from scratch, along with my sisters and my mother and father, but suddenly I have a larger responsibility to tell the truth about some of the things that happened to me in my formative growing up years, Spielberg said.