Sting drops new re-recorded version of 'Russians'

Sting has released a newly re-recorded version of his 1985 song, 'Russians', which was inspired by the Cold War and originally appeared on his debut album, 'The Dream of the Blue Turtles'.

According to Variety, accompanied by cellist, Ramiro Belgardt with Sting on vocals and guitar, the new rendition is named 'Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)'.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the musician said, "I've only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man's bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbour, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity."

"For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment - We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war," he added.

As per Variety, the new song has been produced by Martin Kierszenbaum, engineered by Kaleb Allen, mixed by Robert "Hitmixer" Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.'

Sting, who has been married to his wife Trudie Styler since 1992, had written the song amid the Cold War, which didn't end until 1991.

( With inputs from ANI )

