Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 runtime revealed ahead of Christmas release

Los Angeles [US], December 25 : The countdown to Hawkins' final chapter has begun, and as 'Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2' inches closer to its Christmas Day release, fans across the world are gearing up for an action-packed binge.

Just hours ahead of its release, here's how long audiences will be spending in the "Upside Down."

Series co-creator Ross Duffer, who developed the sci-fi phenomenon alongside his brother Matt Duffer, recently shared the official runtimes for the next set of episodes in the final season.

According to an update from The Hollywood Reporter, the three episodes that make up Vol. 2 will run for over three and a half hours in total.

The episode breakdown shows each chapter approaching feature-length. Episode 5, titled "Shock Jock," clocks in at 1 hour and 8 minutes, followed by Episode 6, "Escape From Camazotz," with a runtime of 1 hour and 15 minutes. Episode 7, "The Bridge," will run for 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Duffer's social media post also included a small update for the show's grand finale. The final episode, "Stranger Things: The Finale, The Rightside Up," has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced that the last episode will debut simultaneously on the platform and in 500 movie theatres across the United States, beginning December 31 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The theatrical run will continue through January 1, 2026, allowing fans to ring in the New Year with the final moments of Hawkins' story on the big screen.

Before that, however, audiences will return to Eleven, Hawkins, and the Upside Down one last time when 'Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2' lands on Netflix on Christmas Day, following the events of Vol. 1, which dropped on November 26.

