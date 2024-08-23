'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Movie Set to Cross Rs 300 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film 'Stree 2' is breaking box office records. On its eighth day, the movie is set to cross the ₹300 crore mark, according to Sacnilk reports. With this achievement,'Stree 2' has become the biggest Hindi hit of the year. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.62 percent on Thursday, the report added. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' is the sequle of the 2018 hit "Stree" and features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that 'Stree 2' is rapidly approaching ₹300 crore in box office earnings, highlighting its strong performance even on traditionally slow weekdays. He outlined the film's week one box office totals, which accumulated to ₹289.60 crore from its opening previews and daily collections. Predictions suggest that 'Stree 2' will surpass the ₹300 crore mark soon, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

#Stree2 is proving to be an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE at the #BO... The remarkable hold on the traditionally slower weekdays - particularly Tue and Wed - highlights the immense power and popularity of well-made desi entertainers.#Stree2 is set to enter the ₹ 300 cr Club TODAY [Thu;… pic.twitter.com/Y4hbj9RcGW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2024

'Stree 2' opened in theaters on August 15, facing intense competition from John Abraham's 'Vedaa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein.' These movie also has cameo of Varun Dhawan in Bhediya avtar, Akshay Kumar who is mentally unstable which was a pleasant surprise for audience. While Talking about the third installment of the horror comedy Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Janaa, and is the link between the horror comedy films Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya, told to Indian express that film’s script is already written and promises it to be a “big epic saga”