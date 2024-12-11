Stree 2 Fame Mushtaq Khan Escapes After Being Kidnapped and Tortured for 12 Hours in Bijnor

In a shocking turn of events, comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped on December 2 while en route to perform at an event in Haridwar. A similar incident occurred with 'Stree 2' fame actor Mushtaq Khan, who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured for 12 hours before managing to escape.

According to reports, Mushtaq Khan was invited to attend an award show in Meerut on November 20, but the situation quickly escalated into a nightmare. In an interview with India Today Digital, his business partner, Shivam Yadav, explained how the actor was lured into a car under the pretext of attending the event and was taken away from Delhi.

Khan had been given flight tickets and an advance payment for the event. However, upon arriving in Delhi, he was driven to a secluded area near Bijnor. There, he was held captive for nearly 12 hours and allegedly tortured. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of one crore rupees, but were only able to extort Rs 2 lakh from Khan and his son's bank accounts.

During his captivity, Khan heard the morning azaan, which made him realize there was a mosque nearby. Seizing the opportunity, he managed to escape and sought help from locals, who assisted him in contacting the police. Khan was safely returned home afterward.

Also Read: Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Shows Criminals Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money; Mumbai Police Freezes Jewellers' Accounts

Mushtaq and his family were deeply affected by the incident, but the actor was determined to file an FIR once he had composed himself. Shivam Yadav has officially filed the FIR in Bijnor, citing proof such as the flight ticket, bank accounts, and CCTV footage from near the airport. Khan also recognized the neighborhood and the house where he was held. Yadav expressed confidence that the police would soon capture the culprits.