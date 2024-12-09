Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Shows Criminals Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money; Mumbai Police Freezes Jewellers' Accounts

Comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped on December 2 while en route to perform at an event in Haridwar. The incident has taken a dramatic turn as CCTV footage has surfaced showing the kidnappers purchasing jewellery with the ransom money they extorted from him.

Sunil Pal was reportedly abducted by five to six individuals who had lured him under the pretence of organising a show. After arriving in Delhi, he was blindfolded and transported to Meerut, where he was held captive for approximately 24 hours. During this time, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 8 lakh.

Criminals Buy Jewellery with Ransom Money

Pal managed to contact friends to arrange the payment, which was transferred online from his account. The criminals purchased jewellery worth around Rs 6.25 lakh from two local jewellers in Meerut before releasing him on the roadside.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police have frozen the accounts of the jewellers involved in the transactions. The police are currently investigating the case, focusing on the CCTV footage from the jewellery stores where the purchases were made. The jewellers reportedly received payments using Sunil Pal's Aadhaar and PAN cards.