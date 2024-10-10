Stree 2 OTT Release: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Film Now Streaming on Prime Video

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, has made a significant impact at the box office, remaining in theaters for over a month. This horror-comedy has resonated well with audiences, capitalizing on the popularity of the genre that has been thriving lately. Following its successful theatrical run, fans can now watch Stree 2 on Amazon Prime Video, marking the end of their wait for the film's OTT release.

Film features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, with Akshay Kumar making a cameo appearance. The film was released in theaters on August 15, competing against Khel Khel Mein and Veda, both of which fell short of Stree 2's box office collections from day one.

Amazon Prime announced the release with a playful post on social media, stating, “Stree has arrived. On Stree Prime,” along with a humorous video showcasing the film's thrilling moments. Stree 2 is currently available for viewing without any rental fee, further boosting its accessibility for fans eager to experience the excitement from home.

With its impressive performance, Stree 2 has set a high standard for other films released subsequently, proving its strong hold on the audience's attention and the horror-comedy genre.