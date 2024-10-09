Mumbai MHADA Lottery Results 2024: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Shiv Thakare Wins Lottery House In Powai, Know Price

Everyone dreams of owning a luxurious house in Mumbai, and for many, that dream is made achievable through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery system. This year, the lottery announced 2,030 houses in various areas of Mumbai, drawing significant attention from applicants, including celebrities.

One of the lucky winners is Shiv Thakare, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and a finalist in Bigg Boss Hindi. He is now the proud owner of an MHADA house in Powai, having applied for a house under the High-Income Group (HIG) category. The value of his new home is approximately ₹1 crore 78 lakh, and Shiv is thrilled to have fulfilled his dream of owning a house.

The MHADA lottery also features other artists among the winners, including actress Gautami Deshpande, actor Nikhil Bane from Maharashtra's Hasya Jatra, and actor Gaurav More, among others.

Shiv Thakare is well-known for his charming and calm demeanor, which has endeared him to many fans. His participation in multiple reality shows, including hosting roles in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has further solidified his popularity. Recently, he even made a special appearance in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, continuing to engage his audience with his dynamic presence.