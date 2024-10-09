MHADA Lottery 2025: Mumbai Board to Hold Next Draw Between March and June

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is conducting a series of nine housing lotteries across the state, with 30,000 homes already allocated through this process. Today, on an auspicious day, a lottery is being held for 2,030 homes. According to MHADA Vice-Chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal, the third housing lottery is scheduled to take place between March and June 2025.

The housing lottery took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanjeev Jaiswal addressed the gathering during the event. Housing Minister Atul Save, School Education Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai City Deepak Kesarkar, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing Department Valsa Nair-Singh were also present.

Atul Save stated, "The demand for housing in Mumbai is significant, and we are working to provide homes at a premium. The city is evolving, with various development schemes in progress that will result in the availability of more houses. A new housing policy is being introduced, and efforts are underway to implement it."

Deepak Kesarkar mentioned that cluster schemes are being implemented in Mumbai, with plans to build millions of homes. He added that several other housing projects are also underway. A total of 1,13,811 applications, including deposits for homes, were received. To ensure applicants could view the results of the MHADA lottery, LED screens were installed inside and around the auditorium.

The event was live-streamed via 'webcasting' technology on MHADA's official YouTube channel and Facebook page @mhadaofficial. The webcasting link was made available on the MHADA website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in. The list of winning applicants will be published on the same website at 6 p.m. Following the announcement of the lottery winners, a notice letter will be sent to the applicants, and a provisional letter of credit will be issued to the winners after all necessary provisions are fulfilled.