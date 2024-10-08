Mumbai MHADA Lottery Result 2024 Announced: Know How to Check the Lucky Draw Winners List for 2,030 Houses

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced the Results and list of winners for the Mumbai MHADA lottery 2024, for which it received over 1.13 lakh applications for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai city limits. The lottery, which was announced in August, saw a total of 1.34 lakh applications.

However, 1.13 lakh applicants made the earnest deposit (EMD) for the desired apartments. According to MHADA officials, only these applicants are eligible for the lottery. The MHADA lottery 2023 had more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 affordable homes up for sale. The results were announced around 11 a.m. today. The houses and land parcels on offer are located in Mumbai.

Click Here To Download The Result of Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024 In PDF.

How To Check Mumbai MHADA Lottery Result 2024:

Visit the official website at lottery.mhada.gov.in

On the home page, go to the 'Lottery' section.

A drop down box will appear, click on notice

A new page will will open

Click on the link that says 'Click here to view Results Mumbai MHADA Lottery Result 2024

The result list will open on your screen.