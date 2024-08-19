'Stree 2' Smashes Box Office Records: Earns ₹204 Crores in India, Set to Surpass Prabhas 'Kalki 2898 AD

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' is currently dominating the box office. The horror-comedy film made a stunning opening, earning around ₹76 crores on its first day, and its collections have been steadily increasing each day. To capitalize on the excitement surrounding the film, the makers held its premiere on August 14, the night before Independence Day, and theaters were packed. Audiences are particularly enjoying the intense battle between Sarkata and Stree, and those leaving the theaters are full of praise for the movie.

After Sunday’s impressive collections, Stree 2 is now closing in on Shraddha Kapoor-Pankaj Tripathi's Kalki 2898 AD for the top spot at the Hindi box office. On Sunday alone, Stree 2 grossed more than ₹50 crores. The quartet of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee is being widely appreciated. Despite high ticket prices, audiences are going to theaters with their families, reflecting in the film's robust box office performance.

On Saturday, the movie collected approximately ₹43.85 crores, but on Sunday, it took the box office by storm. Maddock Films has shared the Sunday collection figures, revealing that the film grossed ₹58.2 crores domestically in a single day.

Stree 2 Box Office 4-Day Collection:

- India Net: ₹204 crores

- Overseas: ₹43 crores

- Hindi Single Day: ₹58.2 crores

In just four days, Stree 2 has amassed a net collection of around ₹204 crores at the domestic box office. The film has benefitted significantly from the Raksha Bandhan holiday starting August 15. Shraddha Kapoor is now on the verge of breaking the Hindi language record of her co-star Prabhas' film Kalki 2898 AD.

The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi movie has collected a total of ₹293.06 crores in 53 days in Hindi. Given the pace at which Stree 2 is racing at the box office, it's not an exaggeration to say that surpassing Kalki's record in India might be an easy feat for Stree 2. Worldwide, the film has so far collected around ₹188 crores.