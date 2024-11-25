'Stree 2' Star Rajkummar Rao Addresses Fee Hike Rumors, Says Success Shouldn’t Influence Pay

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently starred in the blockbuster movie 'Stree 2', which grossed an impressive Rs 800 crore, making it the biggest hit of the year. Following this success, there were rumors that he had raised his acting fee to Rs 5 crore. However, Rajkummar has addressed these claims.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar stated, "The rumors about me increasing my fee are false. I have not raised my fee at all. I wouldn’t want to pressure the producers. My fee should not outweigh the success of the movie. It's not necessary to increase fees just because a film does well."

Also Read: Saiyami Kher Trains with Real-Life Fire Fighters For Her Role In Rahul Dholakia’s Agni

Rajkummar has denied the rumors surrounding his fee. The year 2024 has been notable for him, with films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', 'Srikanth', and 'Viki Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' also released, all receiving positive feedback for his performances. He is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Malik', although its release date has yet to be announced. The first look of Rajkummar in the film has already been revealed.