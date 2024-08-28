'Stree 3' Speculations: Not Akshay Kumar But "Jana" Might Be a Supervillain in the Next Installment?

'Stree 2' is all set to cross the 500 cr mark at the box office. This time we saw a few big stars' cameos like Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar. In the movie, Akshay Kumar is seen playing a 'sarkata's relative who guides Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi to go into Sarkata's world. After seeing Akshay Kumar in the movie, the audience started speculating that he might play the villain in the movie. Following the success of 'Stree 2,' discussions about 'Stree 3' have begun. Abhishek Banerjee recently shared insights on the storyline and the villain for the upcoming film.

In an interview, Abhishek hinted at Jana potentially playing the villain in 'Stree 3.' He suggested that it would be an interesting idea for director Amar Kaushik, saying, "I could be a supervillain in Stree 3. It would certainly be fun to see Jana as a supervillain." He added that in the 'Stree' universe, Jana is now referred to as Sanjay, setting the stage for a new haunting involving him.

Additionally, viewers of 'Stree 2' might recall that Akshay Kumar’s character gains power by drinking lava at the film’s conclusion. This raises the possibility of him appearing as a formidable villain in the next installment. Abhishek noted that seeing both Jana and Akshay as villains in 'Stree 3' would be entertaining.