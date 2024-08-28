Check Out: Rajkummar Rao’s Hilarious Unseen Look in ‘Stree 2’ Leaves Fans Amused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is enjoying the huge success of his latest film Stree 2, has given fans a glimpse of his funny side that didn't make it to the final cut of the movie.The horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik, has been a big hit at the box office, but one scene featuring Rao didn't make it through the cuts.Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the 'Stree' actor shared two pictures of his hilarious look from the deleted scene.In the photos, he is dressed in a shiny blue skirt, a bright red top, and a glittery golden jacket.

He also wore matching high heels, a fringe-cut wig, and bright red lipstick.In one of the pictures, Rao can be seen striking a diva-like pose, while in the other, he playfully poses with director Amar Kaushik.Rao mentioned in his post that the scene was one of his favourites and was full of laughter, but it was cut from the final version of the film. He also asked his fans if they would like to see this scene included in the movie."#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn't make it to the Final Cut.

Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik," read the caption of his post.The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

