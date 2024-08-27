'Yudhra': Look at Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's new character posters, trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : After making the release date announcement, the makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Yudhra' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are all set to unveil the official trailer. They shared new intriguing posters of lead actors.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant treated fans with a new poster of himself amd Malavika.

The poster introduced Malavika's character as Nikhat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_KgmheNt56/

She can be seen wearing a black top and matching pants while looking sharply at the camera.

Along with the poster, he captioned, "Nikhat. The flame that fuel's my fire! #Yudhra Trailer releasing on 29th August!"

Siddhant can be seen decked up in a suit and smoking in a swag by giving intense expressions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_KdHsVtmq7/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Yudhra. Anger is his weapon. Death is his companion. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th Aug!"

Interestingly, the trailer will be out on August 29.

On Monday, producer Farhan Akhtar treated fans with new posters and announced the release date of the film on his X handle.

The first poster shows Siddhant in an intense, never-seen-before action avatar.

Full of anger with a lollypop in one hand and a gun in another. Siddhant's shirt and hands have blood stains.

The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, both looking intense while covered in blood.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September."

The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment are producing it.

The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024.

